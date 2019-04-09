3 charged in federal gun for drugs case

Three Vermonters face federal charges in a gun for drugs scheme.

Authorities say a federal grand jury has indicted Jennifer Griffin, Kenneth Stone, and Gregory Miller with conspiring to use a semi-automatic pistol in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Griffin and Miller were arrested Monday. Stone was already in state custody in another case.

Authorities say the investigation stems from the shooting last summer of an NYPD detective. Federal agents traced the gun in that incident to a sale in Rutland. They found the gun had originally been stolen from a friend of Griffin and that the three conspired to trade it for drugs.

U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan in a statement praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms in tracking the gun. "Vermonters involved in illegally acquiring guns for drug dealers and other dangerous criminals must understand that they will be held accountable. Far too often these guns are later recovered in crime scenes," she said.

If convicted, all three face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.