3 charged with witness tampering in Goodtimes case

A federal grand jury has indicted the owner of Goodtimes Gallery in Burlington, along with his mother and nephew, for witness tampering. It's all related to charges of selling marijuana from his Church Street business.

Federal court documents allege Derek Spilman, his mother, Donna Maher, and his nephew Derek Aviles tried to get someone to falsely admit to smearing dog poop on another business owner's door who provided information to police about Spilman.

In January, Spilman was charged with selling marijuana out of his store across from City Hall.

A month later, Stephen Sclafani, the owner of a business next door called Full Tank, found dog poop smeared on his front door.

According to court documents, Spilman is also accused of putting signs in his window display at Goodtimes that claim Sclafani has a criminal record.

Spilman's nephew Aviles originally testified that he smeared the poop but when asked by police whether Spilman coerced him to commit perjury, Aviles asked to speak with a lawyer and the police interview ended.

A witness told police that Spilman, Aviles and Mahar met with them at the Windjammer restaurant where they allegedly tried to convince the witness to take credit for the crime.

Both Spilman and Aviles were arrested in Vermont Wednesday. Mahar was arrested in Massachusetts Thursday.

Click here to read the complaint against Derek Spilman, Donna Mahar and Derek Aviles.

Click here to read the indictment against Derek Spilman, Donna Mahar and Derek Aviles.