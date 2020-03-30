3 finalists set for Vermont school district top job

Three professional educators are vying to become the next superintendent of a Vermont school district.

A veteran superintendent, an interim superintendent and a principal with ties to central Vermont are the finalists to become the superintendent of the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District when the current superintendent leaves at the end of the school year.

Bruce Labs is currently the superintendent of the White River Valley Supervisory Union.

Donald Van Nostrand is currently employed as interim superintendent of the Franklin West Supervisory Union.

David Wells is principal at the Royalton Campus of White River Valley School.

