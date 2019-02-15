3 injured in Northern New York fire

Three people were injured and several others displaced by a fire in Northern New York.

It happened at an apartment building in Beekmantown at about 7 a.m. Friday.

A woman in her 70s has severe burns and two other people have smoke inhalation. They were all taken to the hospital. Officials couldn't comment on whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.

The fire was contained to one apartment on the first floor, where officials say there is significant damage.

The residents of three apartments were displaced but they should be allowed back in today.

Beekmantown police are handling the investigation.