3 inmates charged in Springfield prison disturbance

Authorities say three Vermont inmates who attempted a unit takeover last month have been charged with assault.

Vermont State Police said in a release Monday that 29-year-old Dakota Gardner attacked a corrections officer with several improvised weapons on Nov. 19 at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield before he was subdued. The officer was taken to a hospital and released. Police say two other inmates, 43-year-old Arthur Crandall and 32-year-old Logan Wheeler, attacked a third inmate around the same time. The third inmate wasn't seriously injured.

The men are scheduled for court on Dec. 31. It is unclear whether they have attorneys to speak on their behalf.

