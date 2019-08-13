3 men arrested in Northern New York mall break-ins

Police say three young men broke into a local mall to steal from the stores inside.

Investigators say it happened at least twice-- Monday and early Tuesday morning-- at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in Massena, New York.

When troopers responded Tuesday morning, they found a small utility vehicle parked outside some doors that were broken open. They went inside and chased down the three young men.

They arrested two 18-year-olds but did not identify them. They also arrested Tehahkerato Shenandoah, 19, of Hogansburg. All three face multiple burglary charges.