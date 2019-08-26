3-month-old baby shot, killed in Indiana double slaying

A 3-month-old boy and his 37-year-old uncle died in a shooting Saturday.

Police said the two deaths in this shooting are the 102nd and 103rd homicides of the year, but police are still keeping the details of this case close to their chest.

“We’re not sharing any victim information at this time,” a police official said. “It’s very early on in the investigation. A lot of notifications still have to be made.”

Police were called to the home after reports of multiple people shot at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. They found two people dead inside.

There was a third person shot. She is the mother of the man who was shot and killed. Police said she is in critical condition, but they expect she’ll live.

Ivory Smith, 36, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the double homicide, police said in a news release.

Neighbors said they’re shaken up and worried for all the kids that play on the road.

“Everybody has kids on this road and family on this road, so before anybody try to think about taking the next life, or a person’s next life, think about it before you do it, because it could be one of you guys,” one woman said.

After breaking 100 homicides this year, police are saying they're trying their best.

