3 people sentenced for dealing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine

Three people accused of fueling the local drug pipeline are sentenced for dealing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Lassine Sangho, Karen Norful, and Matthew Reynolds were sentenced in federal court.

Sangho was the leader of the operation in Chittenden and Franklin Countries.

Norful and Reynolds were the dealers.

Sangho has sentenced to 12 years, Norful was sentenced to three years, and Reynolds was sentenced to five years.

When they are released, they will be under supervision.