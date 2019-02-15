3 state prisons on chopping block under Cuomo budget changes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to close three New York state prisons and make other cost-cutting moves to close what he says is a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall caused by a decrease in tax revenues.

The Democrat on Friday issued his revenue re-estimates and amendments to the $175 billion spending plan he released to the Legislature on Jan. 15.

The changes include a plan to this year close three prisons to be chosen after a review by state corrections officials. Cuomo says the state's inmate population has dipped below 47,000, the lowest in 30 years.

The governor says the closures won't result in staff layoffs.

The budget revisions come as Cuomo deals with a $2.6 billion revenue reduction he blames on changes Republicans in Congress made to the federal tax code last year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

