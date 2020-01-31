3-vehicle crash stops traffic on Interstate 93 in Concord

New Hampshire State Police say a crash involving a dump truck, box truck and a pickup truck hauling a trailer shut down traffic for over an hour on northbound Interstate 93 in Concord.

Two people were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police said northbound traffic was stopped Friday due to traffic congestion from tree-clearing operations by the Department of Transportation near Exit 17.

At about 11:45 a.m., a dump truck struck the pickup, which was towing a U-Haul trailer. The pickup then struck the rear of a Fed Ex box truck.

The driver of the dump truck, Scott Marcotte, of Tilton, was cited on a charge of following too closely. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer. A message was left at a possible phone number.

