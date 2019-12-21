3 water systems in Vt. test above standard on PFAS chemicals

Vermont environmental officials say three public drinking water systems have toxic chemicals in them above the state standard.

PFAs were found at Fiddlehead Condominiums in Fayston, Killington Mountain School, and Mount Holly School.

Those sources are now being blocked so people don't drink them.

So far the Department of Environmental Conservation has received 65% of the state's data on public drinking water systems.

Officials say there is a backup in the testing facility.

"By the end of it when we have all the samples in, we only have about a half dozen that are problematic, but we'll see," Department of Environmental Conservation Ellen Parr Doering said. "The data will speak to us about what issues we may have."

Officials urge people in that area to drink bottled water.

They're also not sure how much it will cost to fix the system, but estimate it will be hundreds of thousands of dollars.