3 NH workshops help incorporate wildlife, habitat lessons

Educators interested in incorporating wildlife and habitat lessons into their curriculum can participate in three workshops this winter held by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

One, Growing Up WILD, is designed to teach children ages 3 to 7. The Below Zero workshop is for educators who want to incorporate winter ecology into their lesson plans. And the Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Workshop is for educators of students in all grades who want to incorporate wildlife and habitat lessons into their classrooms, helping students determine “how” to think about wildlife, not “what” to think about wildlife.

Preregistration is required.

