3-year-old boy dies from injuries in Lyndon crash

A child has died from his injuries following a crash Monday morning in Lyndon.

Police say 3-year-old Dean Spicer was the passenger in a car that was hit in a head-on crash on Route 5 near the St. Johnsbury town line.

Spicer, who was properly secured in a car seat, was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he later died.

Sandra Leach, 41, of Lyndon, the driver of the car Spicer was in, is still in critical condition.

Melinda Mitchell, 28, the driver who police say caused the crash, had a lower leg injury.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.