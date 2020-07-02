3 young children killed in Quebec tractor accident

A horrific accident just over the border in Quebec left three young children dead and several others injured.

Courtesy: CTV

Police say six children and four adults were riding in a tractor shovel on Wednesday evening celebrating Canada Day in the small village of Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge when the accident happened.

Somehow, they were thrown from the front bucket.

The three children who died were all under 5.

Two other kids and two adults were seriously injured.

It's unclear if they were all from the same family.

The driver of the tractor was arrested and police say he may have been drinking.