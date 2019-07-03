30-year employee of NH liquor commission named its deputy

A more than 30-year employee of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has been named its deputy commissioner.

Nicole Brassard Jordan has served as the commission's director of marketing, sales, merchandising and distribution for 3 ½ years. She was confirmed by the Executive Council last month.

Jordan joined the commission in 1988 as a retail store clerk, and soon after was promoted to manager of state liquor stores in Bedford and Hooksett. She has worked as a wine merchandizing and marketing specialist and played a role in New Hampshire Wine Week.

