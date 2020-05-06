$300M emergency plan proposed for Vt. internet access

Vermont leaders want to make sure everyone has access to fast internet and they are launching a multimillion-dollar plan to try to make it happen.

The Vermont Department of Public Service says about 23% of Vermonters or about 70,000 homes and businesses don't have high-speed internet service.

In a proposal on Tuesday, Commissioner June Tierney said the internet is necessary infrastructure during a crisis, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency plan would cost about $300 million, assuming the state is approved for federal COVID-19 aid.