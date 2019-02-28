30M Americans have a rare disease

Joey Tanella is a typical 8-year-old boy having fun with his parents and sister.

"I like to do homework, eat lunch and snack," Joey said.

He's among the millions of people in the U.S. living with a rare disease, diagnosed at just 2 days old.

"The doctor called me and said we had to bring Joey immediately to the hospital... We had to immediately stop feeding him," mom Tara Tanella said. "During those days, his organs were failing essentially; his liver was failing."

Joey has galactosemia, which occurs in about 1 in 50,000 births. The rare genetic metabolic disorder is life threatening because it affects the body's ability to process a sugar called galactose. The only treatment is to avoid foods that contain galactose or lactose, found in all dairy products.

"Most of the babies that are not recognized in the newborn period don't survive," said Dr. Gerard Berry, the director of the metabolism program at Boston Children's Hospital.

All babies in the U.S. are now screened for galactosemia. But Berry says even with early diagnosis and a restricted diet, patients can still suffer speech and motor skill delays and learning problems.

"The goal of all of our research now is to try to understand what causes this and how we can improve the lives of these patients," Berry said.

There are about 7,000 rare diseases and many, like galactosemia, do not have any FDA-approved treatments. That is something researchers and families hope will change with more awareness and funding.

"He does have developmental delays associated, primarily being speech," his mother said.

The Tanellas say Joey's rare disease is just a part of who he is.

"Joey is a hard worker, he loves running. He's athletic... He doesn't give up. I think he actually made both of us better people," dad Joe said.

"We want him to have the best possible life that he can and he's having that right now," Tara said.

They hope sharing their story will help other families with rare diseases feel less alone.