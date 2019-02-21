31 NY airports splitting $23.6M from state for upgrades

More than two dozen airports statewide are splitting $23.6 million in infrastructure funding provided by New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state funding has been awarded to 31 airports to support safety enhancements and modernization efforts. The Democrat says the funds come from an aviation grant program that complements an upstate airport revitalization competition that has provided $200 million in state funding.

The latest round of funding will be used to build new airplane hangars and fuel facilities, improve safety and security, and expand vehicle parking facilities.

The funding is going to airports in the Albany area, central New York, Finger Lakes region, Long Island, Mid-Hudson region, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and western New York.

