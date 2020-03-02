37-lb. trout caught by ice fisherman shatters state record

An ice fisherman from Meredith has shattered the record for the largest lake trout ever caught in New Hampshire.

The previous record set in 1958 was 28 pounds. The trout Thomas Knight caught on Big Diamond Pond in West Stewartstown on Tuesday weighed in at 37.7 pounds. Fisheries biologist Andy Schafermeyer says the fish, which measured over 40 inches in length, is the largest lake trout ever caught in New England.

He estimates it was between 50 and 60 years old.

