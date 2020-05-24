3SquaresVT goes online as part of nationwide pilot

Vermont has become the latest state to participate in a nationwide pilot program, allowing the use of SNAP food benefits to purchase food online.

Recipients of 3SquarestVT can now buy eligible food items on Amazon.com, where you pay with EBT food benefits, and Walmart.com, where you can pay with EBT food or cash benefits.

Delivery is available, and you can pick up items ordered from Walmart.com, only at the Bennington location. Other stores may be added later.

“This pilot gives people who get 3SquaresVT more options to put food on their tables, safely,” said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz. “This is important during the current health crisis, especially for vulnerable Vermonters. Some may be at higher risk for COVID-19; some may not have access to private transportation.”



