3rd McAllister trial underway in St. Albans

The trial of a former Franklin County Senator accused of sex crimes is getting underway Thursday in St. Albans.

It's the third trial for Norm McAllister, a four-year legal saga that has included dropped charges, a jury acquittal and a conviction overturned by the Vermont Supreme Court.

The charge this time around is one misdemeanor count of prohibited acts for allegedly setting up his tenant to have sex with an acquaintance to pay her electric bill. He continues to say he's innocent.

McAllister has maintained his innocence since he was arrested at the Statehouse in 2015.

A key witness is testifying today but it's unclear if McAllister will take the stand or how long the trial will go.