3rd US case of new virus confirmed as consulate prepares to evacuate Wuhan, China

Health officials in Southern California have confirmed a third U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China, following confirmed cases in Washington state and Chicago.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said Saturday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a traveler from the epicenter of the outbreak in China tested positive for the virus.

The patient is in isolation at a hospital and in good condition. The local health agency is monitoring people who have had close contact with the patient.

The new virus has accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths so far, and the U.S. Consulate in the epicenter of the outbreak, the central city of Wuhan, announced Sunday it will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.

A notice from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on the flight that will proceed directly to San Francisco. It says that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a grave situation. It has sickened 1,975 people.

Medical workers in Wuhan have been among those infected and local media reported a doctor died of the virus.

Two of Hong Kong’s biggest attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, are closing for the time being.

Travel agencies have been told to halt all group tours, and concern is growing over the potential impact of millions of people traveling back to the cities after the Lunar New Year holiday ends on Thursday.

