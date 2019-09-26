3rd annual Vermont Investor's Summit kicks off

Vermont entrepreneurs have another opportunity on Thursday to network and get their ideas off the ground.

The Vermont Works Investment firm is hosting an Investor's Summit.

The event continues tomorrow night with a round of company speed dating to connect Vermont Businesses with out-of-state investors.

"We do this event to rally together the investor community and really celebrate the entrepreneurs that we have here in Vermont, it's all about community building and bringing people out to support our entrepreneurs and our growing business," Vermont Innovation Commons Madeline Brumberg said.

The event on Thursday will be held at the Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center.