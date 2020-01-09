3rd candidate interested in running for lieutenant governor

Another Democrat is now considering a run for Lieutenant Governor.

Molly Gray

Vermont Assistant Attorney General Molly Gray says she's waiting for current Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman's announcement next week on a possible run for the governor's office.

Gray says her experience at the attorney general's office has brought her closer to educators, farmers and others across Vermont. She says she wants to work to create more jobs and address Vermont's declining demographics.

"I think it's time for the next generation of bold Vermont leadership. I grew up on a vegetable and dairy farm in Newbury, Vermont, in Orange County. I know the challenges of rural Vermont. I've also served as a prosecutor and lived all over the world. We keep talking here in Vermont of how to bring the next generation home. I am that generation and I'm in touch with that generation. I think it's time we have that experience and leadership in Montpelier," Gray said.

Senate President Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden Coounty, Thursday said he also plans to run for Lieutenant Governor depending on Zuckerman's plans. And last month, health care reform advocate and Republican Meg Hansen announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor.