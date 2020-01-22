3rd female sheriff in Vermont history sworn in

There's a new sheriff in town. Jennifer Harlow was sworn in on Wednesday as the Orleans County sheriff.

She is currently the only woman in Vermont leading a sheriff's department and just the third female sheriff in the state's history.

Harlow was sworn in in Newport, surrounded by family and fellow law enforcement officers.

She was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott after the previous sheriff stepped down.

Harlow told our Adam Sullivan she hopes she can be a role model for young women as she confronts tough issues across the region.

"The opioid crisis is obviously a challenge for all communities throughout the state and I would dare say country. Domestic violence is a challenge, child abuse, sexual violence. Those are all challenges that we face every day," Harlow said.

After her own swearing in, Harlow administered the oath to her deputies.

She says in the short term she's focused meeting with area town officials to discuss contracts with the sheriff's department ahead of Town Meeting Day.

Watch the video for the full interview with Harlow.