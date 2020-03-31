3rd person dies connected to Essex Jct. senior complex outbreak

Another resident at an Essex Junction senior-living complex is the 13th Vermonter to die from the coronavirus.

The resident of Pinecrest at Essex died Monday. They are the third victim associated with the 104-apartment complex. Another resident and the spouse of a woman who works there died over the weekend.

At least 10 of the 13 fatal cases in Vermont have now been linked to senior long-term care or housing facilities, a population that health officials say is at greatest risk.

