4 Chittenden County men charged with poaching deer

Four Chittenden County men have been charged by Vermont state game wardens with poaching deer.

Paul Brown, 35, of Milton, was charged with violating conditions of an earlier poaching case where he was prohibited from hunting in Vermont and having guns.

Wardens executed several search warrants for multiple deer allegedly taken by Brown and others, including Tony Larock, 28, and Colby Ducharme, both of Milton, and Chad Limoge, 32, of Colchester.

Larock is charged with multiple fish and wildlife crimes and is due in court later this month.

Ducharme is charged with taking deer in closed season and is due in court next month.

Limoge is charged with possession and transportation of illegal deer. He's due in court in February.

Wardens say more charges are pending in this case and anyone with information is asked to call 802-878-7111 or Operation Game Thief at 1-800-75-ALERT.