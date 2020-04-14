4 arrested in Northern New York armed robbery

Police arrested three Vermont teens and a New York man suspected in an armed robbery at a home in Northern New York.

It happened early Saturday morning at a home on Windmill Road in Malone.

New York State Police Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint and several items stolen.

Authorities arrested Daniel Morehouse, 20, from Claverack, New York; Zachary Korth, 19, from Essex; a 17-year-old boy from Milton and a 16-year-old boy from Essex.

All four are charged with robbery and various other charges. Morehouse and Korth were arraigned and held on bail. The teens were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.