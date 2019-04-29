4 found dead in Ohio apartment

Four people were found dead in an apartment in the northern Cincinnati suburbs overnight, and a homicide investigation is underway.

The bodies were found after authorities received a 9:50 p.m. 911 call that prompted them to respond to Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex, 4637 Wyndtree Dr., said Barb Wilson, a spokeswoman for West Chester Township.

It’s not clear yet what caused the “unnatural” deaths or the circumstances surrounding it, she said.

There is no suspect at this time, she added.

This remains a very active scene Monday morning as police continue to collect evidence and K9s scour the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation overnight by putting an aircraft up, according to Wilson.

