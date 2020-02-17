4 mumps cases confirmed at the University of New Hampshire

New Hampshire health officials say four students at the University of New Hampshire have been diagnosed with the mumps in the past two weeks.

They say two other students may also have been infected.

WMUR-TV reports that health officials say the six students were in close contact of each other and there is no sign of a wider outbreak.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/15/2020 2:12:07 PM (GMT -5:00)