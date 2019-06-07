4 sentenced for drug-related Winooski apartment arson

Four people have now been sentenced in federal court related to an arson in Winooski three years ago.

Bryant McCray, 33, will spend almost 11 years in prison while Lateek Cargo, 32, will serve about 10 years. The former Brooklyn residents were charged with setting a 2016 fire on Main Street in Winooski as well as drug trafficking of heroin and cocaine. They must also pay more than $138,000 in restitution to the victims.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says say Justin Johnson, 33, of Baltimore, and Kylee Raduechel, 31, of Essex were also sentenced to five and four years respectively.

Authorities say Johnson, one of McCray and Cargos' drug runners, was robbed for drugs and money while staying at the Winooski apartment. They say McCray and Cargo lit the apartment building on fire in revenge.