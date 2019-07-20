4-year-old boy drowns in pool

Montpelier Police are investigating the drowning of a young boy.

They say it happened Friday night at a party on Terrace Street.

Just after 8:30, police got to the home and took over for a teenager who was performing C.P.R. on Hunter Wiltse, 4, of Barre.

Police say party goers noticed the boy was missing and found him at the bottom of the pool.

The property owners were not home when the incident happened and denied police consent to process the scene on Friday. Montpelier Police returned Saturday with a warrant.

The Vermont Department of Children and Families is working with police on the case, which remains under investigation.

