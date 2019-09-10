4-year-old makes sign to protect covered bridge from damage

A 4-year-old Vermont boy wants to make sure a beloved covered bridge isn't damaged again.

The historic Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon, which was originally built in 1878, was damaged in May when a too-large food delivery truck passed through it, causing more than $50,000 in damage.

The Caledonian-Record reports that the damage saddened Dela Stoddard-McGrath, of Wheelock, who passes through the bridge on his way to and from preschool.

After the bridge reopened in August, he made a colorful sign warning drivers about the height and weight limits for vehicles using the bridge. He and a town official posted the temporary sign along the roadway on Friday.

