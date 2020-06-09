400-member NH House prepares for 1st session since pandemic

There will be chicken and roast beef on the floor of the University of New Hampshire ice arena this week, but no fish. It’s a decades-old tradition for UNH hockey fans to throw a fish onto the ice after the team scores its first goal.

But breaking from a much longer tradition, lawmakers will gather at the arena Thursday for the first House session held outside the Statehouse since the Civil War.

The large venue was necessary to keep the 400 members spaced apart to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The 24-member Senate meets next week in Representatives' Hall.

