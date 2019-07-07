40th annual Bay Day Celebration in St. Albans

The 40th annual Bay Day Celebration was supposed to happen Saturday, but got rescheduled to Sunday.

Guests could enjoy some carnival goodies, take a dip in the bay, listen to live music, and peddle-boat for prizes. Most of the events were rained out Saturday, but organizers say the Great Race and Triathlon went off without a hitch despite the weather.

"Usually when we have a rain day, there's a little bit of confusion as far as the days of when we're going to have the fireworks, but it's a beautiful day down here in the Bay Park, so I expect a really good turnout. There's more people here right now than I already expected, so that's a good sign," said Robbie Morrill of the St. Albans Parks & Rec Dept.

Vendors will serve food throughout Sunday evening, and fireworks over the water were held Sunday night at St. Albans Bay State Park.