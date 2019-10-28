4th-grader wears hot dog costume for school photo after parental dare

Relish your 15 minutes of fame Jake Arsenault.

The Biddeford Intermediate School student is an internet sensation after he made good on his parents’ challenge.

“My wife and I dared our son to wear a hot dog costume for school pictures,” Craig Arsenault posted on Facebook. “The school let him do it, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The post featuring the fourth-grader’s school ID has been shared more than 30,000 times and racked up some 14,000 reactions and comments.

The 9-year-old virtual hot dog boy has generated enough press to get a visit from the big dog.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is stopping by Biddeford on Monday to give Jake a ride.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

