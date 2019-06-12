4th suspect identified in shooting death of Michael Pimental

A fourth suspect has been identified in the death of a man who was found shot on a Vermont road last fall.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Pimental was found dead in Concord, Vermont, in October. His death was ruled a homicide. A girlfriend and her father face federal gun and drug charges, and a friend was arrested on a gun charge.

The Caledonian-Record reports 33-year-old John Welch, of North Haverhill, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Monday to a charge of possession of a 9-mm handgun while being an unlawful user and being addicted to a controlled substance. A prosecutor said the case involves Welch's possession of a gun that was used in the killing of Pimental.

The Vermont Drug Task Force said it started investigating Pimental and others last summer for trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

