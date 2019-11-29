$5 Christmas trees being offered in Vermont National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service is offering $5 permits for people who would like to cut their holiday trees in Vermont’s Green Mountain National Forest.

The forest is also participating in the Every Kid Outdoors program that offers a free Christmas tree voucher to fourth graders.

To take advantage of the $5 Christmas tree program people must purchase a permit at Forest Service offices in Rutland, Manchester Center or Rochester.

The permit must be attached to the tree before transporting it from the site where it was cut. Stumps must be left six inches or shorter.

Trees taller than 20 feet cannot be cut and it’s up to the permit holder to ensure the trees are cut on National Forest land.

