5 NY regions cleared for phased reopening

Look for sectors of New York’s economy shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic to begin inching back to life.

More construction, manufacturing and curbside retail pickups are being allowed starting Friday in parts of the state. The regions poised to open cover a wide strip down the middle of the state and exclude the New York City and Buffalo regions. Those smaller cities and rural regions were spared the brunt of the outbreak.

For instance, a construction company is set to begin an excavation job Monday at a lake in the largely rural Mohawk Valley.

