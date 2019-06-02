50 Year anniverary of the Stonewall Riots

LGBTQ Vermonters are celebrating Pride 2019 by honoring those who rebelled in the Stonewall Riots and paved the way for their community’s liberation movement.

Dozens of people gathered on the steps of the Statehouse in Montpelier on Sunday to honor those who fought back against police officers who raided the Stonewall Inn, a nightclub that welcomed gay, lesbian, transgender and queer people, and rioted for three days. This happened on June 28, 1969 in Greenwich Village in New York City.

Several people took to the podium to personally thank those who made it possible for them to proudly be who they are, including Christine Hallquist, the first openly transgender woman to run for governor. Hallquist told the crowd that she always knew she was transgender but tried to fit in with the boys in school. She said she started playing sports and her goal was to “act like a man” in high school. It wasn’t until adulthood that she fully accepted herself as transgender.

Another prominent political figure delivered a speech at the podium. Vermont Senate Majority Leader Becca Balint shared her story of coming out and being teased in school after writing a love note to a female classmate. She said she eventually learned how to embrace herself and now boldly speaks about being a queer woman, in hopes of empowering others to do the same. She also said she has had several interns in the Statehouse tell her how inspired they are to see “an out politician in the building.”

Some of the other speakers included Rep. William Lippert, who is Vermont’s longest-serving openly gay legislator; Holly Perdue, former liaison to the governor from the Vermont Coalition for Lesbian and Gay Rights; and Mike Bensel, of Pride Center of Vermont.

The rally was hosted by comedian Suzan Ambrose and podcaster Reggie Condra.