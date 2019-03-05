$500K UVM donation dedicated to bee research

The University of Vermont is getting big bucks for bee research.

Courtesy: K.P. McFarland

The half-a-million dollar gift from an anonymous donor was announced Tuesday. The money will go towards studying bee pollinators -- including why they are on the decline -- and what might support their growth.

The Gund Institute's Taylor Ricketts says they had no idea the gift was coming.

"It was a surprise to us too actually. It was just an individual who was really concerned about bees and all the work they do for us and for our economies and our food systems. And we're just delighted that they had the interest to support them," Ricketts said.

Starting this summer or fall, the Institute will call for proposals for grants to do work related to pollinators. Those proposals will focus on pollinator work in North and Latin America and do not have to be from UVM.

For more information on Gund bee research.