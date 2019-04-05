$500K gift to help renovate former St. Joseph Orphanage

Burlington officials hope that a new development will change the perception of a building with a troubled past, turning it from controversy to community.

A half-a-million dollar donation from Trey and Dominque Pecor to the Old North End Community Center Campaign will help with improvements to the old St. Joseph Orphanage in Burlington. The Champlain Housing Trust bought the property in 2017 to create the Old North End Community Center.

The campaign has raised $2 million and is turning to the community for the last $200,000. The gym in the center of the building will be named The Pecor Family Gymnasium and Performance Hall.

The orphanage was the scene of allegations of abuse and possibly murder. The Vermont attorney general and Burlington officials last year launched an investigation into the abuse allegations.