Hey parents, 'Baby Shark' is coming to Netflix, 'Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo'

Once you hear it, it's hard to get it out of your head, ""Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo."

But now you may not be able to get it off your TV.

Creators of the wildly popular "Baby Shark" videos, announced they plan to expand their kid-focused business.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the South Korean company behind the catchy song said it's working on a cartoon series for Netflix.

"We've added the 'K-pop factor' into our songs, such as very trendy beats and upbeat rhythms," SmartStudy CFO Seungkyu Lee told Bloomberg. "If you've ever heard of 'Baby Shark,' you might feel the importance of community. In a group, we should walk or swim together."

Two billion YouTube views later, the creator hinted that things aren't slowing down.

In the same interview, Lee also mentioned that content for older children, ages 5 to 8, is in the works and will likely involve penguins inspired by DreamWorks animated films.

Since Baby Shark's success, the company has signed several merchandising deals and may develop games that are compatible with Alexa and Google Home voice assistants, a report stated.

