Man, ailing wife hold meth-fueled 'death party' in her final days

Debra Lynn Johnson, 69, told her husband she didn't want to die in a nursing home, so he brought her home against medical advice.

She died on Jan. 24. Now, an arrest report shows Duane Arden Johnson, 58, is in jail facing criminal neglect and receiving stolen property charges.

According to the Mankato Free Press, the two enjoyed a meth-fueled "death party" before she passed away. They spent her final days "rocking out" to their favorite song, Quiet Riot's "Metal Health."

Duane Johnson reported his wife's death around noon Jan. 24. He later told responding deputies that he thought she died around 8:30 that morning, but he wanted to make sure she was gone before reporting it.

The first deputy to arrive saw the words "Death Parde God Hell" spray-painted in red across the front door.

Duane Johnson reportedly came outside naked and screamed that his wife was dead before running back inside. Investigators found him in a bathtub trying to clean little black and white "things" from his skin.

Debra Johnson's body was laid, wrapped in a sheet, at the top of the stairway, still warm and going through the early stages of rigor mortis.

He said he washed her body and wrapped it in linen because the Bible told him to.

Duane Johnson said his wife could no longer eat or drink, so he used snow to relieve the dryness in her mouth. She suffered convulsions but refused to allow him to call for help, so he had to keep her from doing harm to herself.

He told investigators they were intimate fewer than two hours before her death and her convulsions stopped, and she was at peace.

Debra Johnson survived two heart attacks before being taken to a transitional care center. She was a diabetic with high blood pressure who also dealt with mental illness.

She had been taking an antipsychotic medication but stopped before her "death party."

Duane Johnson told deputies he had 47 firearms in the house, many of which had been stolen. Investigators found hundreds of rounds of ammunition

