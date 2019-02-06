Willie Nelson launches CBD-infused coffee called 'Willie's Remedy'

Willie Nelson launched a hemp product line that includes CBD-infused coffee.

Willie's Remedy is a whole bean coffee infused with "full spectrum hemp extract" grown in Colorado. It claims to create a "perfect harmony of focus from the caffeine plus calm from the cannabis."

According to the website, it's a medium-dark blend with flavor notes of cherry and cocoa.

You can buy an 8 oz. bag for $36.

It's the first product to be released in the Willie's Remedy line from his brand GCH, a Colorado corporation. He also has Willie's Reserve, a line of marijuana products that include edibles and accessories.

While the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 was signed into law and removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration still has the authority to regulate products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds.

CBD or cannabidiol comes from cannabis and is said to have therapeutic benefits. According to the FDA, marijuana or marijuana-derived products have been used for medical conditions including epilepsy, neuropathic pain, cancer and more. However, the FDA has not currently approved the marketing of these products for treatment.

