Autopsy: Man died of meth overdose before bear ate him

It was a meth overdose that claimed the life of a man whose body was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in September, not the black bear that was eating him.

Park officials released a statement Monday saying William Lee Hill Jr. died of "accidental methamphetamine intoxication," according to an autopsy from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

The 30-year-old was found in the park near Cades Cove, Tennessee, on Sept. 9.

"At the time of discovery, searchers encountered a bear feeding on Hill's body," the park statement said. "Without knowing the definitive cause of death, the next day officials made the decision to euthanize the bear in the interest of public safety after consultation with wildlife professionals and further understanding of the bear's aggressive behavior."

Officials estimate there are 1,500 bears in the park along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. Though it's rare for any to show aggressive behavior toward humans, bears that pose a threat to visitor safety are euthanized on rare occasions.

