USPS to release stamps honoring military dogs

The United States Postal Service has revealed several new stamp designs to honor the nation's military service dogs.

The new Forever Stamps feature images of a German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd. All are breeds that commonly serve in the United States Armed Forces.

USPS says the illustrations are in red, white and blue "to represent the American flag and patriotism." The stamps were created by Los Angeles-based DNKG Studios.

USPS says the stamps will be released in 2019, but no date has been announced yet.

The postal service has introduced more than a dozen stamps for 2019, several with military themes. To view the newly-released and upcoming stamps, click here.