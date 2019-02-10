Students want food pantry on University of Vermont campus

Students are taking to heart a survey showing that one in five undergraduates at the University of Vermont are not getting adequate nutrition.

They're now pressing for a food pantry on campus.

Ethan Foley, president of the Student Government Association, tells Vermont Public Radio that the survey suggests there could be more than 2,000 students suffering from food insecurity.

There is a food pantry in Burlington - the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf - but Foley said students who need such services should be able to access them at UVM.

Foley has been pressing for a campus food pantry since last fall. He said he'll continue that effort for as long as it takes.

