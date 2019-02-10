Teacher of the Year nominations due Thursday

The deadline is nearing to nominate New Hampshire's next Teacher of the Year.

The Department of Education will accept nominations through Thursday, and nominated teachers will then have until March 15 to submit applications. The goal is to reward dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled teachers from state-approved or accredited schools. The program also seeks to select a teacher who demonstrates leadership and energizes the teaching profession.

The selection process includes interviews and site visits to schools. The winner will be announced in September.

