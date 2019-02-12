Minnesota dad builds 20-foot snowman

For some people, building a snowman is a bit of fun on a winter's day.

For others, like Eric Fobbe, it's more of a calling.

With plenty of fresh Minnesota snow on hand, Fobbe, who's a general contractor, spent his weekend building a snowman even the characters of "Frozen" would be proud of.

His creation is 20 feet tall and farther than that around.

"He used a skid steer (loader), snow blower, shovel and other miscellaneous tools to form the body," wife Anastasia Fobbe said Monday. "The circles are made of wood that he cut and spray-painted black. He attached dowels to them to jam them into the snow. And the scarf is 5 yards of red fabric that was a tad too small."

Eric Fobbe had plenty of raw material to work with. The Twin Cities-area got hit with up to 20 inches of snow.

Buffalo is about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

This is the second year in a row Fobbe has gone big in his snowman construction.

Last year's creation was 13 feet tall.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.